Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.08. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.38.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

