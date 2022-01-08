Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.09 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

