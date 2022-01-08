Stacks (STX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.44 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00004863 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $46.44 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00159169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00197354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,292,430,632 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

