STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,536 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,990,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

