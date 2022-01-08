Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.84. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 290,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

