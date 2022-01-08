StakerDAO Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a market cap of $266,501.58 and $220.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00076694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.28 or 0.07501203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00073554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,092.24 or 0.99809886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007006 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

