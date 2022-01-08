Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF makes up about 2.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 58.73% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

