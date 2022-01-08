Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

SWK traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.