Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.8% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 5,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

