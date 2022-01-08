State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.02 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pinterest worth $34,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE PINS opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.