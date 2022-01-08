State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.87 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $41,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $733.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $710.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $412.23 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

