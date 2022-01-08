State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.39 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cintas worth $43,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $397.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

