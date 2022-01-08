State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,080 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $39,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

