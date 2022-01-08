State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,574 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $37,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.