State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 934 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

ARE opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

