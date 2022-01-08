Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

