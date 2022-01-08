Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJ. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.23.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock opened at C$40.55 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$38.58 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$671.40 million. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.