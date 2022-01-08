Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 97100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Specifically, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $7,694,724 over the last three months.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

