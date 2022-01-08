Stifel Europe Cuts Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target to C$1.30

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Europe from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LRTNF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

