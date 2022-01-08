STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.61 ($51.83).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of STM stock opened at €44.38 ($50.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €43.12 and a 200-day moving average of €38.16. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

