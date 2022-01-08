Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,411 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,997% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CNXC opened at $164.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

