StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SVI. increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -76.78.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$996,352.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

