Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,403 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $649.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.