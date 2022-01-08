Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

