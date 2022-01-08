Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 17,500 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF opened at $43.29 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.