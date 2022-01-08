Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 13,100 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

