Summit Global Investments Invests $512,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 195,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.08 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $846.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

