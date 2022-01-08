Summit Global Investments Takes $539,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.