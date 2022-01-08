Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $630.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

