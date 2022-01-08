Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,855,000 after buying an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,738,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,084,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

