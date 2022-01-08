Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.