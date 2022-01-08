Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $37.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

