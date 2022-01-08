SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

SPWR stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SunPower by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SunPower by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

