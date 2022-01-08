Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 719,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

SURVF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

