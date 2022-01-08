Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading Up 4.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 545,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 488,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,745 shares of company stock valued at $148,138. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 110.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.