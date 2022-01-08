Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $2.24 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,745 shares of company stock worth $148,138. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

