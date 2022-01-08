Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $69,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

TDOC opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

