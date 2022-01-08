Swiss National Bank Has $56.73 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $56,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

