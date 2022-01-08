Swiss National Bank Has $59.77 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Ceridian HCM worth $59,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $28,000.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

CDAY stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

