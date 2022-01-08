Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $68,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

WDC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

