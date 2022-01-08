Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $63,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $137.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

