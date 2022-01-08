Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $74,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 21.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 56.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $415.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $311.03 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

