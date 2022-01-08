Swiss National Bank Sells 54,300 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $67,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

