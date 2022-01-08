Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYZ. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark upped their price target on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.