Symbol (XYM) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $6.52 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.09 or 0.07323882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,725.94 or 0.99702181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

