Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.69.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $252.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.73. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $96.88 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

