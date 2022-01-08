Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $943.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.57. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.