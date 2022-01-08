Synovus Financial Corp Buys 688 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.29 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

