Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

