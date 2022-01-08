Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

CRWS stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.